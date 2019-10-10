Preston pubs and clubs in the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s - do you remember them?
If you were on the pub and club scene in the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s then there were a variety of venues to choose from in Preston.
Thursday 10 October 2019 08:32
Sadly, there are numerous which are now lost to the town. Do you remember going to any of these?
1. Easy Street
In 1989, the popular club Clouds became Easy Street, even hosting Linda Lusardi in its heyday.
2. Tokyo Jo's
The Church Street venue didn't stop as Clouds with the younger generation now recalling the venue's later days as Tokyo Jo's & more recently as Lava and Ignite in 2001.
3. Scamps/ Brooks
The discotheque opened on the old Ritz Cinema site on Church Street. Sadly its popularity waned in the early 1980s.
4. The Mill
The Mill opened as a nightclub/music club focusing on alternative music in 1998. The opening night attracted 200 people and featured American rock band Freak of Nature with Toyah playing just days later.
