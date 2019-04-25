Preston pub is named best in Central Lancashire

Have your say

An historic Preston pub has been named as Central Lancashire’s Pub of the Year.

The Moorbrook in North Road beat competition from a shortlist of five drawn up by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The winner was voted for by members.

Landlord Richard Fisher-Godwin inside The Moorbrook

The Moorbrook, which has been run by landlord Richard Fisher-Godwin for five years, has established a strong reputation for real ale and woodfired pizzas.

Mr Fisher-Godwin said: “We’re really pleased. It’s been a long time in the making, but our team have worked really hard and it’s paid off.

“It’s also nice because the The Moorbrook was where the CAMRA branch held it’s first meeting in 1973, so it feels like it’s come home.”

Other pubs which made the shortlist were the Ale Station in Chorley, Golden Tap Ale House in Leyland, Malt ‘n’ Hops in Chorley and the Masons Arms in Chorley.

Judging criteria included quality of drinks, décor, cleanliness, service and welcome.

The award will be handed over at a ceremony to be held in the pub this evening.