Pop poet Louise set to kickstart international tour at The Ferret in Preston

‘Pop poet’ Louise Fazackerley will launch her new The Glass Arc tour at Preston’s The Ferret on Thursday, January 30.

Louise, who hails from Wigan, has appeared on BBC 1’s Breakfast show, as well as BBC Radio 3 and 4, performing her work to millions of people and talking about issues surrounding poetry and northern life.



The tour - which will take in Paris and New York - is promoting Louise’s first book The Lolitas, and the gig is part of the The Ferret’s Last Thursday of the Month line-up which has already seen Mike Garry come to the city and will be followed by Harry Baker in February.



Louise said: “The Ferret is a cult venue and a perfect place to launch my tour. I am both sick and excited at this prospect of my first book coming out.”



Louise has previously performed to more than 80 people at the former Ham and Jam Coffee Shop in Preston and has supported the godfather of punk poetry John Cooper Clarke on tour, who hailed her as “a class act”.