New Saturday night BBC One series Little Mix The Search calling all singers in Preston on a hunt for new band

A new Saturday night BBC One series is calling all singers in Preston on a hunt to form a band.

Little Mix The Search is a new series which will see the global superstars looking for vocalists to bring together a brand new band.

In a statement Little Mix said: “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel. As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

“We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too. It’s going to be really exciting and people can apply right now!”

Representatives from Little Mix The Search will be at auditions at The Continental in South Meadow Lane on Friday, November 29.

The winning group who could be all-female, all-male or mixed get a career launch-pad – supporting Little Mix on their UK Summer Tour 2020.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, said: “One of Britain’s most popular all-female bands Little Mix will bring their magic to BBC One on Saturday nights in 2020 in a brand new show set to inspire the next generation of young artists.”

In a statement organisers said: “If you want to showcase your vocal talent at the event, please arrive early to avoid disappointment. Slots are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

“You will need to sing one song with a backing track or instrument, provided by you. All tracks must be on an electronic device.”

Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent and performers must be aged 16 or over.

The auditions at the Conti take place at 7pm.