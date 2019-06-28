New all-day music festival planned at popular Preston pub

One of Preston’s most celebrated live music venues is putting on a new all-day festival this month.

The Ferret in Fylde Road, will host Whingefest from 1pm on Saturday, July 13, featuring nine live acts plus DJs.

It is being led by band Whinge, who describe themselves as “jaded scenesters”, and who have invited other bands to play from genres including punk rock, hip hop, afrobeat, synthwave, dream pop and garage rock.

A spokesman for Whinge said: “We’ve been around the block a bit. We’ve met some right talented pals along the way, so why not put a load of them in the world’s greatest music venue, The Ferret, for an all-day extravaganza?”

The event is being seen as a warm-up to the popular Glastonferret next month.

There is free entry before 6pm and then it is £3 after. The minimum age for attendees is 18.

For more information, visit: www.skiddle.com and search for ‘Ferret’.