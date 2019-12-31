Like Cinderella, you shall go to the - New Year - ball tonight

Five things to do today....

Cinderella: A Fairytale

The Dukes Theatre in The Round has been transformed into a wintry woodland for this year’s festive treat.

Until January 11, the Lancaster theatre will stage the first new version of Cinderella: A Fairytale since its initial award winning production.

With trees from Sizergh Castle near Kendal, original music and dance routines spanning the 40s to the 60s plus fantastic puppets, Cinderella is the perfect show for all party-goers aged five plus.

Tickets start at £11.50, call 01524 598500 or book online at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Xplorer

Explore Brockholes, find the Christmas themed markers, complete the challenge and have fun! The perfect outdoor activity to get the whole family outside in the fresh air, Xplorer costs just £3 per pack. Find more online at www.brockholes.org.

The Roaring 20’s - New Years Party

It’s time to welcome 2020 in in style so head to Preston’s 1842 Bar’s vintage New Year Party. From 8pm tonight, there will be live entertainment, free bubbly on the stroke of midnight and a DJ until late. Find more at www.facebook.com/Bar1842.

New Year's Eve Family Party

Welcome the new year as a family tonight as Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom provide a children's entertainer, DJ, party games, a live band, bouncy castle and more. Prices start at £12.50 via www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

Champagne Concert

See in the New Year at Blackburn Cathedral with John Robinson (Organ & Piano) and Angela Hicks (Soprano) who will provide an entertaining hour of music followed by a glass of fizz. Tickets are £10 from blackburncathedral.com or on the door.

