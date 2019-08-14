Legendary Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's is back for one more night

Have your say

A nightclub reunion is back by popular demand later this month.

Following the sell-out success of the Tokyo Jo’s reunion at Evoque nightclub in Church Street, Preston, in April, organisers decided to run the event once more.

Pictures from the first reunion in April

At the time, organiser Brian Hudson said: “The biggest cheer of the night was when we announced that we’re going to hold another event on August 25.”

Brian started off working behind the bar of Tokyo Jo’s in the 1990s, then became a lighting technician.

He was inspired to hold a reunion night after the success of a reunion Facebook page for the club, which is now Evoque.

Revellers can expect a night of classic ‘old skool’ club classics and chart and party dance anthems from across the years of 1990-2006 at Tokyo Jo’s.

There will also be much -loved ‘cheese’ from the 1990s and hyped-up trance from the early 2000’s.

To add to the evening, tgere will also be live performances from Rachel Mcfarlane and Cappella as well as well-known local RnB DJ Leroy Allen, aka L.J.

Branded as the ‘Ultimate Discotheque’’, Tokyo Jo’s opened in August 1990 in Church Street in the former Top Rank, Clouds and Easy Street venue.

It closed its doors in August 2006 and became Lava and Ignite in a £1.5m overhaul, and is now Evoque.

The reunion event runs from 9pm to 4am, with last entries at 2am.

The last remaining general sale tickets are available at Skiddle.com for £10 plus a £1.25 booking fee.