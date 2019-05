If you’re on the hunt for a quiet corner of the city where you can enjoy a drink in the sun, then it’s worth seeking out these beer gardens.

1. The Dolphin Inn Marsh Lane, Longton. PR4 5JY - A lovely country pub with good beer and food with fantastic views overlooking Longton Marsh.

2. Shenanigans 79 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED

3. The Continental South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JP - Close to Avenham Park and the Ribble Ribble, this legendary pub is just a brief walk away from the city centre and adjacent to picturesque park land.

4. The Derby Arms,Treales. Church Road, near Kirkham, Preston, PR4 3SH - Lovely countryside setting with far reaching views from the beer garden, but not too far off the beaten track. Food and Robinsons Ales.

