Fun at The Smiths Arms, Lea, in aid of Rosemere and Macmillan

A pub landlord who is battling cancer after already beaten it the first time, is delighted to have raised more than £3,000 for two charities close to his heart.

John Druce, who runs The Smiths Arms, in Lea, organised a charity fun day at the Thwaites-owned pub, raising more than £3,000 to be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and Rosemere Cancer Foundation, with more monies expected to come in.
John, a father-of-two, said: “I want to thank everybody who came and donated.
“A special mention must go to volunteers from Rosemere and Macmillan and the bands who performed and gave their time for free, as well as DJ Tom.
“I wish to thank all the suppliers and businesses who donated prizes and local farmers Richard Helm and Steve Phoenix who donated food for the event and Barton Grange, where my wife works, who donated.
“I also appreciate the support I have had from the committee who helped me put the event together and my staff."

Gemma Richardson and landlady Debbie Druce on the cake stall

Local band Missing Page in full flow

Sam Oliphant, Rick Haines, Alice Oliphant and Daisy Oliphant enjoying the fun day

Lesley Skehill on the tombola stall

