Fresh start for fire-damaged Bamber Bridge pub

One of Lancashire’s most historic pubs is looking forward to a resurgent New Year after a turbulent 12 months.

The Ye Olde Hob Inn in Church Road, Bamber Bridge, was severely damaged by fire in September 2018 and was closed for almost a year while repairs took place.

ow with brother and sister team Matthew and Sarah Locke at the helm, there are plans to fully refurbish the 400-year-year-old pub.

A planning application has been made to South Ribble Borough Council to “create an improved and more workable kitchen area”.

Alterations, including removing a kitchen wall are proposed “to enable the impressive historic building to compete effectively in the market, maintain employment, but importantly provide improved dining facility (sic) for locals and visitors to the area.”

The work would be limited to a non-historic area at the rear of the main building.

A spokesman for Star Pubs and Bars which owns the pub, said: “Ye Olde Hob Inn has been fully repaired following the fire in September 2018.

“New licensees brother and sister team Matthew and Sarah Locke reopened the pub at the end of August.

“They are providing the community with a great local once again and have introduced a fantastic menu of freshly prepared pub food. We are hoping to undertake a complete refurbishment of the pub in the New Year.”

At least 30 firefighters tackled the fire at the listed building for almost three hours to get the flames under control, using specialist l “fog spikes” to punch holes in the thatch and inject a mist.