Flying the flag for a great night out in Preston

Preston’s night-time businesses are celebrating a magnficent seven after winning yet another Purple Flag Award for offering a safe and fun night out.

The city has been flying the flag since 2012 - the only place in Lancashire to win the award.

And Mark Whittle, from Preston Business Improvement District (BID), admitted: “We are thrilled to have been accredited again.”

The Purple Flag is awarded by the Association of Town and City Centre Management in recognition of a vibrant, safe and well-managed night-time economy.

To win seven years in a row is a massive achievement and, according to BID, is a reward for all the hard work put in by pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants.

Only 70 places in the UK, including Liverpool, Leeds and Cardiff, are Purple Flag destinations. And Stacey Penney, BID’s representative for the night-time economy, said: “A lot of hard work goes in to making Preston a great destination for visitors.

“As a city we should be proud that we are regarded as one of the safest and best places to enjoy a night out in the country.

“I’d like to offer huge thanks to owners, managers and staff at all the city’s bars, pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants for doing what they do and keeping thousands of happy people coming back to Preston each month.”

Mark Whittle added: “Achieving and retaining the Purple Flag is something that’s not undertaken lightly. It’s a lengthy and involved process which focusses on all elements of the city’s night time economy.

“Preston is still the only place in Lancashire to have won the Purple Flag.”