Father Christmas and his favourite Buddy are waiting to meet you!

Here's five things to do today....

Father Christmas Funday

Treat the children to a magical afternoon with the Big Man today as Gibbon Bridge in Chipping invite you for lunch, entertainment - and a visit from Father Christmas! Call 01995 61456 to book, prices start at £5 for younger children.

Elf

Catch a classic festive film today as Chorley Little Theatre present Elf - the story of Buddy a human who has spent his whole life believing himself to be an elf. Book online at www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

Wellbeing Workshops

Offering support for people on how to live well, Lancashire Recovery College are based in the Wellbeing Gallery at The Harris, Preston, every Monday hosting two free Wellbeing Workshops. Join them at 10.30am or 1.30pm. Call 01772 695365.

Christmas Quiz Night

It’s Christmas Eve Eve, which means it’s Quiz time. There’s free entry, free food, a £50 bar tab for the winners and extra points for Christmas clothing. Join in at Baker Street bar, Avenham Street in Preston. See www.facebook.com/bakerstreetpreston.

The Winter Lodge

Add some cheer to your final bits of festive shopping with Preston’s only dedicated Christmas bar.

The Winter Lodge is open until late seven days a week to bring a bit of warmth to your day by encapsulating the spirit of a snow covered Winter Lodge. Inside, you will find Christmas movies, live music, German beers on tap served in real Steins, Christmas cocktails, Prosecco, mulled wine, hot chocolate and lots of seasonal food including German sausages, pigs in blankets, mince pies and traditional Preston spuds. Find more at www.facebook.com/thewinterlodge.

