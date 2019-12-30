Exercise your body and brain with aerobics, a quiz and a bounce!

Have your say

Five things to do today....

Pinocchio

The pantomime season has rolled around again and this year the legendary Endresz family presents Pinocchio at Blackpool Tower Circus.

Put together by resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo, the classic story of the little wooden boy, full of big dreams, alongside jaw-dropping stunts and comedy capers, will be showing in the world famous circus arena until January 19.

The festive family treat described as a “magical winter pantomime” will also feature the much loved grand water finale, with an added twist.

Visit www.theblackpooltower.com/attractions to book.

Sweaty Mama

Sweaty Mama is a unique and effective way to exercise, allowing you to bond with your child while utilising their weight to intensify the exercise. This new class starts today at Cabus Village Hall. Find more at www.facebook.com/sweatymamalancaster.

Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2019!

New Years Eve Eve means time to celebrate everything that is and was 2019. Test your memory tonight at Baker Street Bar on Avenham Street, Preston. It’s free entry with half time hot dogs and a £50 bar tab for the winners. Call 01772 822444.

Glow Party Bounce

With 26,000 sq ft of pure fun, Riva Showbar present Preston’s biggest children’s party this afternoon. There’s slides, tunnels, assault courses and a glow party disco with games and dancing. See www.facebook.com/GlowPartyPreston.

Cinderella

Open until tomorrow, don’t miss this year’s breath-taking family pantomime at King George’s Hall, Blackburn. It’s jam-packed with fabulous costumes, sensational songs, beautiful scenery, stunning dance routines and acrobatics. See www.kinggeorgeshall.com.

