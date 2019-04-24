Dresden-based band with Lancashire frontman to play three gig mini tour

A Lancashire musician who moved to Germany five years ago is returning to the county for a three gig mini tour this weekend.

Dan Riley is a musician from Clitheroe, in the Ribble Valley, who has been living and working in Dresden since early 2014.

During the past year or so he has been busy developing his singer-songwriter approach to writing and performing and released his debut album All the Little Things in December 2018.

Throughout last year he had also been forging new musical alliances and says he is very excited to be able to play a mini tour of Lancashire with some of the talented folks who are surrounding him in Dresden.

Steve Voltz is a multi-instrumentalist from the US who has a distinct guitar style and not only that, brings to the table vocal skills through harmonies and arrangements which really bring songs to life in new ways.

Chris Farnaby, from Germany, joins the group on double bass, just one of many instruments which he has in his repertoire as a singer-songwriter and session musician.

Chris studied music in Estonia and is living solely from his life as a musician.

Completing the quartet is Thomas (Tommy) Jahn, also from Germany.

Tommy’s first love is drums, playing for more than 10 years behind the kit in Dresden band Elektrik Farm and other projects.

He also plays keys and synths in a psych band from Dresden called Sir Robin and the Longbow Men.

He will be in charge of keys and percussion while playing on the road with Dan, Steve and Chris.

They will be performing original material from Dan’s EPs and album to date, alongside a mixture of covers from across many genres.

The band play The Cross Axes, in Great Harwood, on April 26, The Old School Rooms, in Clitheroe, on April 27, and the John O’ Gaunt in Lancaster on April 28. Music starts at 9pm and entry is free.