Climb the spire and reach for the stars - Alan Titchmarsh is waiting for you!

Here's five things you must do next week

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Alan Titchmarsh MBE, ‘Trowel & Error – Tales From My Life On Earth’, Lancaster Grand, Tuesday, January 7

Gardener, poet, TV presenter, writer - Alan Titchmarsh is an immensely creative and empathetic man. And now Alan is taking to the stage, showcasing all his talents wrapped up in a bundle of glorious anecdotes and enlightening ‘tales from his life on earth’. Tickets cost £26, book via www.lancastergrand.co.uk.

Public Stargazing Night, Alston Observatory, near Longridge, Wednesday, January 8

Wrap up warm and take a tour of the universe next week as Alston Observatory offers another of their free public stargazing nights. There will also be planetarium shows, short talks and the chance to ask any burning questions. Booking is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk, email alstonobservatory@uclan.ac.uk for more.

Engine Room Session with Paddy Slater, Holmes Mill, Clitheroe, Thursday, January 9

After a busy Christmas, Holmes Mill are back with brand new Engine Room Sessions for 2020. First up, is Paddy Slater with a live acoustic performance. Using a mixture of loop pedals, keyboards, stomp box’s and guitars he creates a fuller sounding, band experience by himself. He covers a wide spectrum of songs from indie to po to dance classics all with an individual style. There’s more details at vouchers.jamesplaces.co.uk/events.

The Spire at Night 2020, St Walburge’s, Preston, Saturday, January 11 until Saturday, February 8

One of the best landmarks in Preston, St. Walburge’s Church Spire will be open to all this New Year. Visitors will be able to ascend the 309 ft (94m) high spire, the third tallest spire in the UK and the tallest on a parish church. On a clear night there is an excellent view of Preston and the surrounding countryside as far as Blackpool. Times of access are 7.30-8.30pm, online booking is required, £8.50 including refreshments such as mince pie and mulled wine.See www.visitlancashire.com/whats-on/spire-at-night-p967330