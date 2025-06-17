Winners announced for #AmazingAccrington 1940s trail at Food & Drink Festival

The 1940s-themed trail held as part of the 2025 #AmazingAccrington Food & Drink Festival has delighted families and young participants across the town, with three lucky winners having been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking first place and winning a £50 voucher for Café Ri-An was Charlie Semple, followed by Tilly Crawshaw in second place, who received a £30 voucher. Isaac Evans scooped third place and a £20 Café Ri-An voucher.

The competition saw U12s eagerly searching for five hidden secret words placed at various local businesses and displays throughout Accrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The secret keywords were hidden at A Bit O’Summat on Whalley Road, Café Ri-An on Stanley Street, Argos on Blackburn Road, a WWII Airborne Jeep on display in Accrington Town Centre, and the North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) stand on Broadway.

From L-R: Tilly Crawshaw, Penny Thomson from NLTG, Andrea Murray from Café Ri-An, Charlie Semple, Sean Mason from Café Ri-An, Cllr Kimberley Whitehead and Isaac Evans

The trail formed a key part of the festival’s commemorations of D-Day, VE Day and VJ Day, featuring a nostalgic 1940s theme that included a military vehicle display, 1940s singers and dancers, and a live war re-enactment in the grounds of St James Church, plus much more.

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “The 1940s trail was a wonderful way to engage our younger generation in remembering such an important time in history. It was fantastic to see families getting involved and the town centre brought to life with the spirit of the 1940s.”

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport, said: “Congratulations to all our winners – and well done to every child who took part! It was heartening to see so many young people learning about the 1940s in such a fun and interactive way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Thomson, Apprenticeship Manager at NLTG, said: “We had so many enthusiastic youngsters coming to our stand to drop off their completed trail entries – it was a joy to see how engaged and excited they were. A big thank you to everyone who took part and made the trail such a success.”

Sean Mason, from Café Ri-An, said: “It has been a fantastic activity for the local community, it is nice to be involved, and it was great to see everyone out and about on the day. Thank you to #AmazingAccrington!”

The 2025 #AmazingAccrington Food & Drink Festival was proudly sponsored by North Lancs Training Group and Hyndburn Borough Council, who continue to support community events that bring people together and celebrate local heritage.

Keep up to date with the latest updates and announcements on the event by visiting https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/