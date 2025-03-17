What's on this week at The New Continental

Head down to the CAMRA award-winning pub, serving quality food, drink and culture on Preston's riverside, also home of live music & arts venue The Boatyard.

On Friday, March 21 head down to see much-loved Preston ensemble The Band With No Name performing at The New Continental for the first time in over a decade covering a range of music from Pink Floyd, Little Feat, Al Green, Leonard Cohen, Snow Patrol to Neil Young, Sandy Denny and Booker T and the MG's.

Tickets for the seated show are just £5 advance (+bf) or £7 on the door.

On Saturday, March 22 it's the The UK'S original and best tribute to GHOST Popestars performing pop hymns recorded by Ghost that glorify and glamorise the disgusting and sacrilegious.

£10 advance with booking fee.

For more information and to buy tickets head over to www.newcontinental.net

The New Continental, Preston, PR1 8JP