West End stars of Les Miserables and Evita in Lytham St Annes in June!
Madalena is best known for playing the title role in Evita at London’s Dominion Theatre, Grizabella in Cats at the London Palladium and Fantine in the 25th anniversary production of Les Miserables.
In her native Portugal she is known from the soap opera Amor Amor.
‘Madalena is a powerhouse miracle’ Mark Shenton - The Stage
‘Madalena is simply superb’ Dominic Maxwell – The Times
‘Alberto is indeed a star’ Georgina Brown - The Mail on Sunday
'Madalena Alberto is mesmerisingly magnificent', as Evita, from Manchester Theatre Awards article.
Will was most recently seen as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables at the Queen’s Theatre in London. He played Billy in Carousel for English National Opera, Raoul in Phantom of the Opera at HisMajesty’s Theatre in London and was an original Jersey Boy.
‘Tonight's performance of Jean Valjean was played by Will Barratt and he is superb in the role. His beautiful tenor voice is just sublime.’
“Barratt as Valjean exudes gravitas by the bucketload, as well as having a singing voice to die for”
