Warden marks third consecutive year delivering Manchester Christmas Markets

Manchester Christmas Markets

Lancashire construction company Warden Construction is bringing the spirit of Christmas to Manchester once again as it commences work on the city’s world-famous Christmas Markets.

Each year, the Manchester Christmas Markets attract millions of visitors from across the UK and beyond, transforming the city centre into a festive destination filled with food, craft, and celebration.

Marking its third consecutive year working on behalf of Manchester City Council and North West Construction Hub, Warden’s specialist teams will be delivering the project ahead of the grand opening on Friday 7 November.

The programme of works is extensive, with operations running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The scope includes organising deliveries, managing mechanical and electrical installations, coordinating crane lifts, installing and removing fencing, and overseeing full traffic management to maintain the safe flow of people and vehicles throughout the city.

This year’s installations will span a record ten locations, covering Piccadilly Gardens, Market Street, Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square, Corn Exchange, New Cathedral Street, Exchange Street, St Ann’s Square, King Street, and Albert Square.

Ian Williams, managing director at Warden Construction, said: “The Manchester Christmas Markets are such an iconic part of the city’s festive season, and we’re incredibly proud to once again be part of delivering them.

“It’s a demanding and logistically complex project that really highlights the teamwork, expertise, and dedication of everyone involved. From our site managers and electricians to our traffic management partners, each team plays a crucial role in creating something truly special for the people of Manchester.”

The professional team for the installation includes WMB Installations (electricians), Arena Group (fencing), and Go Traffic Management (traffic management).