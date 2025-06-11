Volunteer-led Cinema Screens Films for June

Pendle Social Cinema is a volunteer-run cinema that usually screens one film a month on a pay-what-you-can basis. They are part of In-Situ, a quietly radical, embedded arts organisation, based in Pendle, East Lancashire.

Pendle Social Cinema are hosting two screenings for the month of June, celebrating the summer solstice and Pride month.

Darren, one of the founders of the cinema, said “We set up initially as a response to the closure of lots of local cinemas, and the lack of variety at the multiplexes - we just wanted a place where we could enjoy good, interesting, less-mainstream films, without the premium prices, and without the time and effort of travelling to Manchester to see something that wasn’t made by Marvel. Sometimes attendees can't pay anything and that's OK too. We're all about sharing the love of good film"

Midsommar

Screenings for June are:

Saturday 21 June 6:30pm Pop-Up at Harwes Farm

Midsommar (18) Ari Aster’s backward horror story of an American couple in Sweden. A couple travels to Northern Europe to visit a rural hometown's fabled Swedish mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

After the film, we will take an optional short sunset stroll in the woodlands at Harwes Farm, led by the farm’s director, Gill Taylor.

Volunteer Simon describes last year’s event: “It’s Halloween and I’m sitting on a straw bale. The teepee we are all inside creaks with the wind and the rain lashes down outside. We’re watching The Witch, Robert Eggers’ folk horror debut and it seems like I am actually inside the film as the drama plays out in a remote homestead, built within a dense forest in 17th century New England. We’re in a hill farm in Pendle for the screening and we’ve set up the equipment specially for this event.

This year we’re at the farm again and we’re showing Midsommar. Is it a black comedy or, as I see it, a horror masterpiece? Come along and find out. Appropriately it will be Midsummer’s evening and the film starts at 6.30pm. We’re in the farm’s new classroom this year and there is an optional walk through their woodland at sunset to enhance the experience.”

Thursday 26 June 7:00pm at In-Situ Love Lies Bleeding (15). Reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites

violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family.

Volunteer Caitlin said “I’m really excited to be showing Love Lies Bleeding, one of my favourite films of recent years. It’s so great to show a film about gay people that doesn’t follow the usual story beats, and I really hope the audience enjoy it as much as I do.”

To find out more or book your free place for either film, visit the Pendle Social Cinema