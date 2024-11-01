An evening of inspirational, unique and star quality singers all coached by industry professional and Britain’s got talent star Ella Shaw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VOICES OF THE FUTURE - Singing Showcase22nd November 7pmat The Grand Venue Clitheroe Tickets: £14.99 https://www.thegrandvenue.co.uk/events/esaa-showcase-voices-of-the-future/

In a world where voices become legends and dreams are born on stage. Join Ella Shaw’s Academy of Arts private tuition singing students as every note, every moment is crafted to stir your heart and ignite your spirit. From the depths of passion and the very soul of artistry, emerges talent that goes beyond the ordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An evening of inspirational, unique and star quality singers all coached by industry professional and Britain’s got talent star Ella Shaw. This evening promises to leave you completely blown away by the level of talent, creativity and individuality each singer has to offer. Featuring songs from Broadway to the top charts, beatboxing to opera and some unbelievable guest performances including Ella Shaw herself!BGT star Ella says “When I started my own career 17 years ago, I discovered a love for something extraordinary, on stage I was invincible and anything was possible. Fast forward a few years later, never did I think I would have gone on to achieved all the things I did at such a young age but setting up the academy at 21 became my biggest achievement of all.

Ella Shaw

I fell into singing coaching by accident really - the music industry was tough and I needed something to help support me and my own career. Little did I know that coaching would become the dream and with that ESAA was born.Now, age 27, I have worked with some incredible singers and it gives me great pride to be able to watch my students on stage at the beginning of their own journeys - where dreams take flight, anything is possible!’Expect songs from Billie Eilish, Teddy Swims, SIX the musical, The Greatest Showman, James Bond and so much more...

A showcase of what ESAA coach describes as ‘the next generation of talented singers’.