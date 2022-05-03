Ladies bare all for LADOS Calendar Girls show at Lancaster Grand

LADOS take to the stage at Lancaster Grand on Tuesday May 10 for their production of Calendar Girls, The Musical.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:30 pm

They will be supporting CancerCare, with bucket collections being done at each performance.

The show is full of humour and sadness and this has been coming over at each rehearsal.

Based on a true story where some of the ladies took the decision to do an alternative WI calendar in order to raise funds to buy a settee for Skipton General Hospital and raised so much more.

Ladies bare all for LADOS Calendar Girls show at Lancaster Grand. Picture by Jess Turton (J Turton Photography).

We have to salute our ladies who ‘dare to bare’ – Victoria Muir, Hannah Morris, Gail Bowskill, Kirsty Callally, Vanessa Whittle, Rebekah Dallas together with Kerry Hartin, Charlotte McCaffrey and Joanne Metcalfe. They, and the rest of the cast, have been put through their paces by Suzanne Ward (Director) and Anna Eddowes Scott (musical director).

Tickets are available from Lancaster Grand Theatre - online and at the box office.

CancerCare