Here's how you can tread the boards as dramatic society hosts Calendar Girls auditions

Preston Musical Comedy Society is auditioning for its latest production – the heartwarming musical Calendar Girls.

The show runs at Preston Playhouse Theatre from June 8-11, and rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays with an occasional Sunday.

The true story of the Calendar Girls – which sees members of a Yorkshire women’s institute bare all in a cheeky charity calendar – launched a global phenomenon, a million copycat calendars, a record breaking movie, a stage play and this musical written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow.

In 2021, Preston Musical Comedy Society staged a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The society will be holding auditions for its latest production, Calendar Girls - The Musical, on Sunday (February 6)

Auditions will be held on Sunday (February 6). All you have to do register on the website and then you will find the audition material, rehearsal tracks and all the details you require. If you want to be considered for any role tick “ALL” – the society will advise auditionees of a time for audition on Saturday evening ready for Sunday

For more details, and to register for an audition, visit https://www.prestonmusicalcomedy.co.uk/audition/.

The musical is based on the 2003 film Calendar Girls, which was a global hit, earning more than $90 million in global box office receipts. A stage adaptation, by Tim Firth, was launched in 2008 at the Chichester Festival Theatre, before embarking on a national tour and transferring to the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre in 2009.

The musical – written by Firth with songs by Take That star Gary Barlow – originally premiered as The Girls at the Grand Theatre, Leeds in 2015, followed by a transfer to The Lowry, Salford, in January 2016. Following the Leeds and Salford tryouts, the production transferred to London’s West End, at the Phoenix Theatre, with an official opening night in February 2017.