Blackpool's Grand Theatre welcomes some of the biggest names in comedy in 2022, from Ed Byrne to Katherine Ryan, Joe Pasquale and Jon Richardson

Blackpool Grand Theatre has announced a huge roster of top acts coming to the theatre in 2022, including Jason Manford, Katherine Ryan and Rob Beckett, as well as number of star-studded comedy plays.

Comedian and actor Omid Djalili is first to arrrive on Sunday, February 13 before Irish comic Ed Byrne rolls into town on February 18 and Katherine Ryan brings her hilarious perspective on love, life and what it means to be a Missus on Sunday, February 27.

Julian Clary arrives in April on his Born to Mince tour, before Blackpool favourite Jason Manford arrives with his latest laugh-out-loud live show Like Me on Sunday, May 1.

Katherine Ryan is bringing her Missus tour to the Blackpool Grand Theatre in February 2022

The big names keep coming, with Rob Beckett and Count Arthur Strong topping bills in May, before October sees Mock the Week star Milton Jones and Saturday night TV legend Harry Hill coming to Blackpool in October.

The Grand also has a dynamic double act of top comedy dramas that will have you crying with laughter. Madcap DIY disasters and priceless misunderstandings are on the cards as the loveable 70s TV star Frank Spencer returns in Some Mother’s Do ‘Ave ‘Em starring Joe Pasquale and Suzie Blake (The Victoria Wood Show, Coronation St) from Tuesday, May 10 to Saturday, May 14.

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice takes the spotlight from Monday, June 13 to Saturday, June 18, starring Coronation Street favourite Shobna Gulati and Ian Kelsey (Emmerdale, Casualty). Packed full of humour, heart and countless powerhouse ballads, Jim Cartwright’s timeless tale is a gritty and witty Northern fairy tale that explores the highs and lows of findings your dreams in a small town and a noisy world.

Ed Byrne comes to the Blackpool Grand Theatre in February 2022

Call the Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information on all our live comedy events.