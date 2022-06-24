WHAT IS IT?

Showtown Blackpool, the museum of fun and entertainment, is staging the events which will take place over four days from July 7 to 10.

Acts include Britain’s Got Talent stars Steve Royle and kids comedian Jonny Awsum, The Invisible Mam, Hayley Ellis plus more family activities, stand up and entertainment.

The Blackpool Laughter Festival takes place from July 7-10, 2022

The festival an important milestone in the history of comedy in Blackpool, which iis world famous for its entertainment industry with an illustrious line up of comedy heroes having performed in the town for generations.

Showtown has teamed up with the Winter Gardens, the Comedy Station and Blackpool born comedian Ruth Cockburn, to create the annual event that will celebrate the art of comedy.

WHO IS STARRING?

This year’s event will include stand up nights at the Comedy Station on Friday and Saturday as well as Hayley Ellis’s stand up show The Invisible Mam and classic cabaret from Blackpool’s drag divas, Funny Girls.

There will be musical satire in the form of a gothic pub rock opera from Black Liver, a comedy duo formed by local talent Ruth Cockburn and Keith Carter.

WHAT’S ON FOR FAMILIES?

For families, Britain’s Got Talent favourite, award winning Jonny Awsum will be performing his kids show including songs seen on TV, This is a musical and The Triangle Song.

Plus The Dark Room, a comedy show for older children set in a live action video game. For any budding comics there will be clowning and stand-up and improvisation workshops for children and young people hoping to hone their talent.

WHAT ELSE?

The experts at Showtown will be searching their archives for some of the most magical stories from the Blackpool comedy scene, including the careers of comedy legends Morecambe & Wise. Plus, TV comedian Steve Royle and Comedy Club founder Ryan Gleeson will be in conversation about the stars featured on Blackpool’s famous comedy carpet.

A WORD FROM THE ORGANISERS

Kerry Vasiliou, Showtown’s Learning and Engagement Manager said: “We’ve seen so much comedy talent pass through Blackpool over the years and this festival

celebrates that. We want to ensure that we’re supporting the talent of the future so that we’ll have a thriving comedy scene for generations to come. There will definitely be something for everyone at the festival.”

Ryan Gleeson from the Comedy Station said: “The Showtown team have really put together an amazing festival, and I’m looking forward to seeing this grow into something huge over the next few years. When comedians perform at the Comedy Station for the first time, they’re often surprised by how genuinely lovely and appreciative our audiences are. It’s the people that make Blackpool great- honest, genuine, funny people. I’m involved in quite a few of the shows this year...... I can’t wait.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SHOW: Black Liver performing ‘Support your local library! A gothic pub rock opera’ Thu 7 July, 2022 , 7pm, doors Location: Bootleg Social Tickets: £6

SHOW: Funny Girls: Summer Show 2022 Thu 7 July - 10 July, 7pm, doors Location: Funny Girls, Tickets: from £5

EXPLORE: Just for laughs activities. Fri 8 July, 2022, 11am-2pm. Location: Winter Gardens, Tickets: FREE admission

DISCOVER: The Comedy Carpet talk with Steve Royle and Ryan Gleeson Fri 8 July, 2022, 3.30pm, doors (4pm – 5pm, event) Location: Winter Gardens, Tickets: £7

SHOW: Comedy Station Blackpool Fri 8 July, 2022, 7pm, doors Location: Comedy Station Comedy Club Blackpool, Tickets: from £11.60

FUN: Clowning Around - family workshop Sat 9 July, 2022, 10am – 11am Location: Winter Gardens, Tickets £2

SHOW: Jonny Awsum’s Kids Show. Sat 9 July, 2022, 1pm – 2pm Location: Winter Gardens, Tickets: £4

EXPLORE: Showtown’s comedy workshop for young people. Sat 9 July, 2022, 1pm – 3pm Location: Grand Theatre Studio. Tickets: FREE (Booking necessary)

SHOW: The Dark Room for young people Sat 9 July, 2022, 4pm, doors (4.30pm – 5.30pm, event) Location: Grand Theatre Studio, Tickets: £4

SHOW: Comedy Station Blackpool Sat 9 July, 2022, 7pm, doors Location: Comedy Station Comedy Club Blackpool Tickets: from £11.60

SHOW: Hayley Ellis: The Invisible Mam. Sun 10 July, 2022, 7pm, doors (8pm, show) Location: Comedy Station Comedy Club Blackpool, Tickets: £10