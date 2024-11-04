The Dragonfly Ball a great night out for children's hospice

Albert’s in Standish is set to host the first Dragonfly Ball on Friday 15th November in aid of children’s hospice, Derian House in Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice, used by families and children across the North West, has to raise over 70% of their funding each year; more than £4 million pounds.

The night is set to be one you won't want to miss. Starting with local talent, The Quaintest Show On Earth, guests will be entertained throughout the night by a host of live music acts, including talented party band Agent Smith, and even a DJ set with accompanying saxophone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a BBQ buffet, special cocktails, and even a visit from The North West Whippy ice cream van’s Raheim fresh off his appearance on The Wheel this weekend, there’s plenty for guests to look forwards to.

The first Dragonfly Ball will take place on Friday 15th November at Albert’s in Wigan, raising money for Derian House

The night will be compared by comedian Dom Woodward (otherwise known as Wacky Woody). As well as keeping the crowd entertained, he will lead the auction that includes pieces of dragonfly art created by children from Standish Kids Club, and draw the raffle made up of generous donations by many local businesses across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, including The Hop Vine and Lynn Isherwood Hair in Burscough, and the Legh Arms in Mere Brow.

As well as fundraising, the event is also to remember the children that families have sadly lost. The name sake of the ball, the dragonfly, is often a source of comfort for families, it being central to a beautiful story about a dragonfly, who after transforming from an insect in the pond below, can no longer play with their water bug friends. Instead the dragonfly looks over its loved ones from their peaceful lillypad in their new world of sun and air.

If you're lucky enough to grab some of the remaining tickets, you'll not only be in for a great night out, but will also be supporting this vital service for so many of our region's children and their families.

You can get your tickets at https://buytickets.at/thedragonflyball or search 'The Dragonfly Ball, Wigan' on Facebook. For Lancashire Post readers, use special discount code POST.