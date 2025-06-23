Summer fun raises funds for global charity

Lancashire fundraisers are preparing for an afternoon of summer fun in support of international development agency Christian Aid.

Poulton-Le-Fylde Christian Aid Grouphas organised a Strawberry Tea, as part of this year’s Christian Aid Weekappeal.

It takes place on Saturday, July 26, at St. Martin and St. Hilda’s Shared Church, Carleton, Poulton-le Fylde.

Organiser, Elizabeth Harrison, said: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

Strawberry teas are at the ready for the Poulton-Le-Fylde event next month.

“We look forward to welcoming people to the church, on Fleetwood Rd, behind the Castle Gardens Pub, (FY6 7NU). There is a large car park and additional parking at the pub if you register inside. As well as the tea, we’ll have a raffle and quiz and all are welcome.”

The tea will be held in the garden of the shared church – weather permitting - from 2–4pm. Tickets are £5 and available at any of the Poulton Churches or from Elizabeth by texting 07807045319 or e-mailing, [email protected].

Money raised by the Christian Aid Week Appeal will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

This year’s appeal has highlighted work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.

To find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, visit www.christianaid.org.uk.