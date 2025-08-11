💚 Rosegrove Slimming World: Strength in Numbers, Magic in Community Every Thursday evening, laughter and encouragement ripple through the Rosegrove Slimming World group like a warm hug. Led with passion and compassion, this local hub has become more than just a weigh-in venue, it’s a place where friendships form, confidence grows, and lives genuinely change.

Whether it’s swapping slimming-friendly recipes or sharing tips for staying on track when life gets tough, the group thrives on positivity and support. One member described it as

“like walking into a big, welcoming family, you’re greeted with kindness and leave feeling stronger.”

Member Spotlight: Charlie Amber Tattersall

Charlie’s amazing weight loss journey

One of the group’s brightest stars, Charlie lost over 8 stone to reach her dream weight, earning a free lifetime membership and the admiration of Slimming World groups nationwide.

In 2019, Charlie’s incredible journey catapulted her into the Top 10 finalists out of over 19,000 groups in the national Woman of the Year competition. Her transformation was even celebrated by Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden, who cheered her confidence and determination.

But Charlie’s true magic lies in what she shares with the group. Her motto?

“Just keep going! Even if it’s tough, you didn’t put the weight on overnight and can’t expect it to come off the same way.”

Those simple words echo through Rosegrove every week, a gentle, empowering reminder that progress isn’t linear, but it’s always possible with a little faith and a lot of support.

Beyond the scales, members have taken part in charity events, recipe swaps, and even a Slimming World Bake Off. There’s triumph in every shared smile, every kind word, and every cuppa poured after weigh-in.

How to Join

The Rosegrove Slimming World group meets every Thursday at Rosegrove Railway Club, with sessions at 5.30pm and 7pm. No need to book, just come along! You’ll be greeted at the door by Consultant Denny Dodds with a smile, a warm welcome, and all the reassurance you need.

And if you’ve got questions or just want to hear a friendly voice before you take that first step, feel free to call 07885 829895. We’re sure those worries will melt away the moment you walk through the door, but we’re here if you need us.