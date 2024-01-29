'Mama Afrika' show about Miriam Makeba comes to Morecambe on Saturday February 3

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show is a moving and spiritual account of the life of an iconic South African singer, songwriter and anti-apartheid activist, Dr Miriam Makeba.

Mudeka tells the remarkable story of the woman who became known as Mama Afrika, charting her rise from the townships of South Africa to global star, forced into exile for her stand against apartheid and marginalised for championing Black rights.

Told in four acts that define critical stages of Makeba’s life, Mama Afrika chronicles the seismic personal and political events that came to shape the famous music and voice. With her intimate knowledge of singing in many languages including Swahili, Xhosa, Sothu and Zulu, Anna Mudeka’s solo performance navigates an epic story through well known songs, including Mbube, Pata Pata and Soweto Blues.

Anna Mudeka as Miriam Makeba. Photo: Gideon Graylyons

From a rising star exploding onto the international stage, introducing western audiences to African music, we follow the story after the Sharpeville massacre sparks a political awakening and uncompromising stance against apartheid leading to Miriam Makeba’s exile in the United States.

Shunned by the American establishment for aligning with the civil rights movement and marrying a Black Panther Party leader, Stokely Carmichael, we find Makeba displaced in Guinea.

Her renaissance follows as Mama Afrika. Celebrated for championing the Pan African cause and welcomed back to South Africa in the 1990s where, together with the release of Nelson Mandela, her music continues to heal the soul of her homeland.

Anna explains: “Dr Miriam Makeba’s empowerment and pride in the African Woman inspired many generations to follow their dreams and passion including myself, her spirit still lives on through the gift of song. It’s a real honour and privilege to celebrate Mama Afrika’s voice.

Anna Mudeka as Miriam Makeba. Anna wears traditional costume with necklace and headband. Photo: Gideon Graylyons

“My musical and theatrical biography of Miriam Makeba’s life not only pays tribute to one of the most iconic women in the twentieth century - it is also deeply personal reflection of what an inspirational role model she continues to be for young African women determined to shape their own destinies and identities.

“I’m proud and excited to be able to bring this show to people around Britain as we mark three decades since the official end of South African apartheid, and to inspire and educate audiences about this incredible woman.”

Produced for family audiences, this story is one that deserves to be shared with younger generations. Mama Afrika stays true to the ancestral traditions from which Makeba’s extraordinarily rich repertoire was born.

Mama Afrika was first developed to mark what would have been Makeba’s 90th birthday on 4th March 2022; the performer and activist died on 9th November 2008.

Mama Afrika is conceived and performed by Anna Mudeka and scripted by Zimbabwean writer Tomas Lutuli Brickhill. Featuring a global production team including musical direction and special sound effects by John Vigar at Tontena Music (UK), song backing tracks recorded by multi-instrumentalist Ziva Guveya (Zimbabwe), direction by Tonia Daley-Campbell (Jamaica), lighting design by Carmen Wright (Jamaica), voice coach Yusef Legwabe (South Africa), and costume design Edith KaNgwenya (Zimbabwe). The show is produced by Arts La’Olam.

Mama Afrika has been made possible through funding from The Arts Council of England and is supported by The Miriam Makeba Foundation and Norwich Theatre.

Run time: 120 minutes including interval.

Tour dates:

January

Saturday 27

Norwich Playhouse, Norwich

February

Thursday 1

The Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

Friday 2

Hull Truck Theatre, Hull

Saturday 3

More Music, Music Hall

Morecambe

Thursday

Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Cardiff

Saturday

Fundraise in aid of Medecines Sans Frontiers

African Choir of Norfolk

Narthex centre, Norwich

Tickets: 07917434035

March

Friday 1

Wells Maltings, Wells Next The Sea

Saturday 2nd

The Cut, Halesworth

Thursday 14

Roxy Upstairs, Edinburgh

Sunday 17

Soul On Ice at Richmix London

April

Thursday 18

New Wolsley Theatre, Ipswich

May

Friday 3

St Georges Theatre, Great Yarmouth

Saturday 4

Colchester Arts Centre, Colchester

Saturday 11

Singing with the Nightingales, Sussex

Friday 17

Storyhouse, Chester

Saturday 18

Celebrating Sanctuary at Mac, Birmingham

Thursday 30

Derby Theatre, Derby

Friday 31

Westacre Theatre, King’s

Westacre Theatre, King’s Lynn

June

Saturday 1

The Corn Hall, Diss