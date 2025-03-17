Local charity record label to hold DJ skills workshops for 11-18 year olds this summer

Chemical Flaw Records was co-founded by local DJ, radio presenter and promoter Jadie Swales Barnes in 2021 with the vision of providing music therapy for adults, children and young adults who want to benefit their mental health through music and performing.

Over the Summer holidays Jadie along with help from one of her former students Amelia, will be holding the DJ skills workshops in the event space at The New Continental on South Meadow Lane in Preston for 11-18 year olds to take part in over a four-week course with the opportunity to showcase what they have learned at an event which will be held at a local music venue.

Jadie said: "We will be holding two workshops a week in the summer holidays (beginning on the July 28) over four weeks, on a Tuesday for ages 11-14 (years 7-9) and on a Wednesday for ages 15-18 (years 10-Sixth form), incorporating theory and practical with the showcase event taking place , inviting family, friends and teachers to see what the students have learnt.

"We are seeing more younger people suffering with their mental health and music can save lives, it did with myself and has with so many other people I know.

DJ Skills Classes To Be Held

"We are hoping to build on raising awareness for music therapy and it's benefits and hope to make a difference, music is so mindful and a distraction for people with negative thoughts and helps with rumination amongst other symptoms."

Jadie also wants the courses to build confidence in the students and maybe even inspire them to make a career from DJing.

She added: "We need younger people with the skills to DJ and perform to sustain our local music scene which has been struggling. We need to try and do this by passing on what we know to the younger generation to give them the opportunity to be potential musicians who can break into the industry and build a career from it, anything can be possible, dream big!"

There will be a suggested donation of £5 per class per student which will go towards further projects, the label is non-profit and everything goes back into the services it provides in the local community, there is no funding at the moment, so every little helps.

For anyone wanting to apply for a place on the courses or for more information you can email: [email protected]