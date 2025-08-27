Lancashire Families To Get Active Together At Nearby British Triathlon Swim & Run Event This Sunday

Families in Lancashire have the opportunity to come together this weekend to get active and have fun as part of British Triathlon’s nationwide Swim Bike Run programme. A local event is set to be held in the neighbouring county of Cumbria at Carlisle's The Sands Centre, and there’s still time to get involved!

The Swim Bike Run Mini Carlisle will take place on Sunday, 31 August, from 12:30-16:30 at The Sands Centre. The event features beginner-friendly aquathlon activities (a swim followed by a run) with distances to suit both children and adults. Young participants and families can enjoy a 50m swim and 1km run, while those aged 15+ can take on a 200m swim and 3km run.

The swim will be held in the newly refurbished Sands Centre pool, followed by a scenic riverside run into Swifts Nature Reserve. With coaching support and a fun, non-competitive atmosphere, it’s the perfect introduction to multi-sport for families across Carlisle and beyond. To sign up, head to - https://www.britishtriathlon.org/events/swim-bike-run-mini-carlisle_16701

The event, delivered as part of the governing body’s ‘Summer Inspired’ campaign, will welcome participants of all ages and abilities to try swim and run activities in a relaxed, low-cost, and family-friendly setting. With a mix of coached sessions, fun challenges, and opportunities to learn new skills, the event will encourage families to be active together – many for the very first time.

Girls getting ready for Swim Bike Run

Vicky Holland, former World Champion triathlete and Olympian said: “Swim Bike Run events are such a brilliant way for people in Carlisle to experience triathlon in a fun, friendly and accessible way. With Swim Bike Run there’s no pressure, it’s just about moving, enjoying yourself, and doing it in a way that works for you. As a mum, I know how important it is to find activities that families can enjoy together, and Swim Bike Run is a fantastic way to make that happen, without big costs or barriers.”

There are over 120 Swim Bike Run opportunities taking place across the country this summer as part of British Triathlon’s push to make multi-sport more accessible, particularly for beginners and those looking for affordable ways to move more together. Building on the expected success of British triathletes and para-triathletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the ‘Summer Inspired’ campaign focuses on helping local communities feel the legacy of that success - not just by watching it, but by being part of it.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for families to take that first step into being active,” said Amy Hall, Director of Community and Sport Development at British Triathlon. “Swim Bike Run is all about making movement fun, low-cost, and accessible – no matter your background, ability or experience.”

To find your nearest event, visit: https://www.britishtriathlon.org/get-involved/summer-inspired