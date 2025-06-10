How To Tie a Bowtie on a Llama author's Manchester gig

Local business entrepreneur Celia Gaze will be speaking at Speakeasy 2025 on June 19 in Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celia, from Edgworth, who runs the Wellbeing Farm, will be sharing her journey from burnout to bow ties on llamas. She will discuss walking away from the NHS to create a purpose-driven events venue, dressing up a llama, building a B Corp, and clearing black bin bags to empower women in Kenya.

Celia, who won the BusinessDesk NorthWest Leadership Awards: Hospitality Leader award and was a runner-up in the Green Leader category at an event held in Manchester, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This event brings together brilliant minds, bold businesses, and brave ideas and I’m honoured to be part of it.

Celia Gaze

“My talk, “What If You Put a Bow Tie on Your Business?”, is all about stepping into conscious leadership, using your business as a force for good, and asking the bold question:

“Is the world better off because your business is in it?

“If you’ve ever felt like there’s something more your business could stand for or if you've ever had a crazy idea but talked yourself out of it, then come along, get inspired, and let’s start some powerful conversations.

“You only get one life - what are you going to do with yours?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you've been playing it safe but got a niggling feeling that there's more you could do, then come to Speakeasy 2025 and find your version of putting a bow tie on a Llama!”

Celia's book Why Tie a Bowtie on a Llama is a fascinating insight into a euerka moment that transformed her business from a struggle to a success. That was the moment she put a bow tie on a llama. Everyone thought she was crazy, but it turns out that the ‘crazy’ ideas are often the ones that change your life.

This book serves as a roadmap for uncovering your brilliant idea and bringing it to life. From the pitfalls and problems to the practical details of making your idea happen, this is a roadmap for anyone who wants more out of life.

Tickets available here: https://www.katiewebster.co.uk/event-details/speakeasy