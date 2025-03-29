History on Your Doorstep: Lancashire Archives & Local History

By Gillian Coward
Contributor
Published 29th Mar 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 07:40 BST
Preston Historical Society

About

There aren't many archives in the UK that can boast collections of the scale and depth of Lancashire Archives - and there is only one place you can find them on your doorstep - Preston!

Alex Miller from Lancashire Archives & Local History will give an overview of the collections available to explore at Lancashire Archives & Local History, picking out some of the treasures from the collections (especially those with a Preston link) that might inspire your local history research, and sharing upcoming developments and new projects at the Archives.

Old document referring to Merchant Guild.

An illustrated talk by Alex Millar, Archives and Resources Manager.

Members Free of charge

Visitors £5 https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EOQN

Doors open at 6:30pm for refreshments & registration.

Preston Historical Society.

Promoting the Study of Local History in Preston and Lancashire.

Interested in joining Preston Historical Society.

Contact: [email protected]

www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk

www.facebook.com/prestonhistoricalsociety

Date

Monday 12 May 2025 7:15 PM - 8:15 PM (UTC+00)

Location

Central Methodist Church

Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL

