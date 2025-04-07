Historic Dakota flypast confirmed for 2025 Accrington Food Festival and D-Day Commemoration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stunning flypast by the iconic Douglas C47 Dakota has been confirmed for the highly anticipated 2025 #AmazingAccrington Food Festival & D-Day Commemoration event on Saturday, June 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This remarkable aircraft, a key figure in WWII history, will soar over Accrington in tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Allied Forces.

The Dakota ZA947, affectionately known as ‘Kwicherbichen’ by her crews, played a pivotal role during the war, including paradropping operations on the eve of D-Day, casualty evacuations and vital supply missions, which will be a very fitting, unique tribute after a special war re-enactment takes place in the grounds of St James Church at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, she remains an integral part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), where she is displayed both solo and in formation, while also serving as a training aircraft for pilots and aircrew of the Flight’s Lancaster bomber.

The Dakota flypast over Accrington will take place on Saturday 7th June

The Accrington Food Festival & D-Day Commemoration will take place from 10am to 4pm in the town centre and promises a day filled with history, flavour and excitement.

Alongside the Dakota flypast, visitors can marvel at a display of other impressive military vehicles, offering a unique opportunity to engage with living history, including a CVRT Scorpion tank and a German truck.

The popular ‘Veterans Living History Museum’ will also be at the event for the first time with their mobile museum, showcasing hundreds of artefacts, all of which share their very own story, including a WWII motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BSA M20 motorcycle is one of the longest serving motorcycles in the history of British military motorcycling, with 126,000 produced for WWII.

Dakota flypast confirmed for 2025 Accrington Food Festival and D-Day Commemoration

An unexploded bomb disposal unit will also be on show, while those attending are also being invited to attend in 1940s dress, and 1940s singers Christopher & The Robins will be performing throughout the event.

Food lovers will be treated to a feast of flavours with a diverse selection of stalls featuring local, regional, and international cuisine on Broadway. Adding to the culinary excitement, Michelin-starred and TV chef Glynn Purnell will be showcasing his skills in the live cooking demonstration area, hosted by Netflix star Molly Robbins.

The event is being sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council, who are sponsoring and supporting a number of events across the borough in 2025, with the food festival one of the biggest taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NLTG (North Lancs Training Group CIC), who continue to support the local community through education and engagement, have also been named as sponsors. The NLTG hospitality team will also be running a cooking demonstration of their own, using fish from Bramwell’s Fish on Accrington Market.

Murray Dawson, Chair of Amazing Accrington, said: “This year’s Accrington Food Festival & D-Day Commemoration is set to be one of the most memorable yet. The Dakota flypast will be a breathtaking highlight, paying homage to our history, while the incredible food and live demonstrations will celebrate the very best of our culinary talent. We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors for a fantastic day of remembrance and enjoyment.”

A spokesperson from Hyndburn Borough Council said: "Sponsoring the Accrington Food Festival is a real source of pride for Hyndburn Borough Council. It’s a fantastic event that shines a spotlight on our local businesses, celebrates diverse culinary talent, and brings thousands of people into the heart of our town.

“The festival creates a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere that showcases everything we love about Hyndburn - community, creativity and great food.”

Keep up to date with the latest updates and announcements on the event by visiting https://www.amazingaccrington.co.uk/