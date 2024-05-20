Highfield Nursery School - Summer Fair

We are holding our annual Summer Fair on Sunday 26th May. There will be lots of things going on such as a Bouncy Castle, Children's Tombola, Bottle Tombola, Raffle, Face Painting, Guess the Sweets and many more.

Our summer fair will be held at Highfield Nursery School from 11am - 3pm. It will have a whole range of activities open to everybody! Nursery will also be open for people to have a look around, we will have demonstrations of the Forest School we teach and Physicality & Rhythmicality. The weather is looking promising, so if you are looking for anything to do on this bank holiday weekend, come down!