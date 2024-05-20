Highfield Nursery School - Summer Fair
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We are holding our annual Summer Fair on Sunday 26th May. There will be lots of things going on such as a Bouncy Castle, Children's Tombola, Bottle Tombola, Raffle, Face Painting, Guess the Sweets and many more.
Our summer fair will be held at Highfield Nursery School from 11am - 3pm. It will have a whole range of activities open to everybody! Nursery will also be open for people to have a look around, we will have demonstrations of the Forest School we teach and Physicality & Rhythmicality. The weather is looking promising, so if you are looking for anything to do on this bank holiday weekend, come down!