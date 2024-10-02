Glenroyd care home residents experience enchanting night at Fireworks Championship
While enjoying the spectacular show, residents indulged in a delicious buffet prepared by the talented catering team from Glenroyd, sipping on fine wine and soaking in the festive atmosphere.
James, one of the residents, said: "The fireworks were absolutely wonderful - each burst of light was more beautiful than the last. It was an experience that I’ll always remember."
Acting General Manager, Yvonne Hand, said: "At Glenroyd, we are committed to providing our residents with enriching experiences like this. These outings are all about creating joyful memories and ensuring our residents enjoy life to the fullest."
This enchanting excursion is part of Glenroyd Care Home’s ongoing commitment to providing enriching and joyful experiences for its residents, ensuring they make cherished memories.
Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.
