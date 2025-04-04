Gallery Hosts Curious Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An awardwinning artist who has been creating curiosities for more than 40 years is exhibiting her work in Lancashire this April.

Fascinating 3D sculptural work by Kate Eggleston-Wirtz has to be seen to be believed and King Street Arts in Lancaster are providing that opportunity from April 16-26.

Art lovers are invited to explore Kate’s intriguing work and use childlike curiosity to make connections between objects. The more you look, the more you see.

Some of the pieces on display are inspired by local history and vintage materials and all the exhibits reflect Kate’s unique style and international perspective. She was born and raised in America, has been a resident of Lytham St Annes for nearly 30 years and has also lived and worked in Turkey and France.

A Walk In The Park which will be display at the Curiosities exhibition in Lancaster.

As a trained illustrator, storytelling is at the heart of Kate’s practice with poetry and collage often accompanying her artwork.

Along with her sculptures, Kate’s cards, poetry pamphlets and prints will also be on display and all exhibits are for sale.

Kate will be in residence at King Street Arts during the exhibition and there will be chances to learn some of her skills from the artist herself as she is leading two workshops during the run.

An opportunity to decoupage your own flying pig mobile is on offer on April 17 and an identity keepsake box workshop takes place on April 26.

Kate Eggleston-Wirtz whose work will be on exhibition in Lancaster this April.

Both workshops, for anyone aged 18 plus, run from 6.30-9pm and each costs £30 including materials. Booking is essential either by emailing [email protected] or via www.kingstreetstudios.art

Admission to Curiosities at King Street Arts, 5A King Street is free and it is open every day from April 16-26, 11am-5pm, except Easter Sunday.