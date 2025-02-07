From muddy fun to a bear hunt – why SouthPAWt is the place to be this February half term

Southport businesses and attractions have again pulled out the stops to ensure people have a FAB-ruary half term to remember this year. With spectacular events such as the ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ sculpture trail and Mudfest at WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, there are a raft of diverse and fun activities and events for all the family to get involved in over the next few weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here Visit Southport give you a rundown of just some of the events and options to put in your diary this half-term…

1. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (February 1- April 27)

Southport are transforming the classic ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ children’s picture book into a wonderful sculpture trail for visitors to explore the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sing the Musicals, The Atkinson

The town will be welcoming ten colourful hand-painted bear sculptures, which feature unique designs from talented artists and illustrators.

Visitors of all ages can use their trail map to discover the locations of each bear and answer bear-themed questions using the clues on each sculpture. Participants can submit their answers online via Southport BID for a chance to win some great prizes.

And for the crafty kids, take a break from the trail and design a brilliant bear for the BID’s colouring competition, or head down to the Bear Hunt themed Make IT! Craft Workshop at The Atkinson.

Get the younger children involved in the festivities as Southport Library will be celebrating the arrival of the ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ sculpture trail across Southport with a teddy bear themed Story & Rhyme Time on 19 February between 11:30am and 12:15pm.

British Lawnmower Museum

Cost: Free

2. Dinosaur Adventure Live (February 21)

The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you ready for a ROAR-some adventure? Well Southport will have the T-Rex Factor as The Atkinson is transformed into a dinosaur haven, inviting families to help rangers save the dino island from a Jurassic storm threatening to erase existence of the island forever.

Starkidz Raves, Southport Market

Think you’re brave enough to face the Jurassic Storm?

Shows will run at 14:00pm and 17:00pm for 60 minutes followed by a 15-minute post-show Meet & Greet with the brand-new dinosaurs and dino babies.

Cost: Standard £16.00, Danger Zone (up close to the dinosaurs) £18.00

3. The Royal Princess Ball (February 16)

Mudfest 2025, WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre

Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa, Formby, Merseyside, L37 0AB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step into a world of enchantment at the Royal Princess Ball at the prestigious Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa and spend a delightful afternoon in the company of beloved Disney princes and princesses.

This unforgettable experience will include an afternoon tea fit for royalty as well as exclusive photo opportunities alongside everyone’s favourite princesses.

Dress up in your most glamorous royal attire and dance the afternoon away at the enchanting Princess Ball, where little ones can twirl, spin, and laugh with their royal friends.

This magical afternoon is perfect for families and is filled with joy, laughter, and a sprinkle of fairy tale magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cost: Adult tickets £30, children (3-12yrs) £20, infants (0-2yrs) go free

The Princess Ball, Formby Hall

4. Mudfest 2025 – WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre (February 15-23)

Martin Mere Fish Lane, Ormskirk L40 0TA

Connect with nature and immerse yourself in the magical powers of mud this half-term with hands-on activities for all ages and abilities.

Get stuck in with a mud-tastic obstacle course, create some wild crafts and cook up delicious muddy meals and attend Mud Shows to learn all of the fascinating and mind-boggling facts about mud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relaxed sessions have also been designed for those with neuro-divergence considerations or different needs which are bookable in advance for the 17-18 February.

Cost: Adults £18.15, juniors (4-17yrs) £11.80, under 4s go free. For family/ concession tickets, visit WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre.

5. British Lawnmower Museum is a cut above the rest! (February 1-28)

106-114 Shakespeare Street, Southport PR8 5AJ

Visit the British Lawnmower Museum this half-term for the biggest, the smallest, and the most expensive lawnmowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Lawnmowers of the Rich & Famous’ are also on display, including King Charles, Princess Diana & Queen’s Royal rock legend, Brian May, plus many mower!

For a family personal-guided tour and a unique opportunity to sit in a Trophy Winning Racing Lawnmower, prebook a slot by contacting [email protected].

Cost: Family of four £36.

6. Starkidz Raves – Southport Market (February 21)

Southport Market, Southport, PR8 1LA

Make magical memories at the Starkidz Superheroes vs. Princesses Rave at Southport Market between 11am-12:30pm. ‍Put on your capes and crowns and join the ultimate family friendly rave where heroes and royals unite on the dance floor!

Or are you a fellow Ozian visiting Emerald City? If so, grab your ruby slippers and join the Oz-themed Starkidz Green vs. Pink Rave between 1:30pm or 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grab your glowsticks for these high energy discos and expect epic dance-offs, a magical snow machine, and special appearances from lively characters.

Cost: Children £10, adults £2, under 1s go free

7. Sing the Musicals (February 18)

The Atkinson, Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB

Direct from London’s West End to Southport’s The Atkinson, the live band sing-along spectacular is a must see this year.

With classics from Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, Dirty Dancing, Les Misérables, and many more, performed by a sensational live band and character singers, this first national tour of the greatest musicals of all time is one you cannot miss this year.

Cost: £25

Details on accommodation, days out and events in Southport can be found on visitsouthport.com