The new project, devised by Preston-born creator Nick Park, will focus on Gromit's concern that Wallace has become overdependent on his inventions.

Gromit's concerns will prove justified when Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that seems to develop a mind of its own.

As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces - or Wallace may never be able to invent again.

But with no voice cast revealed as of yet, readers have asked an important question: "Who will voice Wallace after the sad death of Peter Sallis?"

While Aardman has not yet announced an official cast list, English actor Ben Whitehead will, presumably, reprise his role as the voice of Wallace,

Ben has been the regular voice of Wallace for some time now, after Peter Sallis' retirement and subsequent death in 2017.

He has been the official voice for Wallace in Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures, as well as Wallace & Gromit's Musical Marvels at The BBC Proms.

The 44-year-old also voiced Mr Leaching in Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, said: "Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman - they're like family to us - and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand new film for them to star in.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome', we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible - despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years.

"We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

It will be the first film outing for the pair since 2008's Bafta-winning A Matter of Loaf and Death.

The film will premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix in the rest of the world.