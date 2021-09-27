These are the films now showing at Preston's Odeon Cinema and when you can see the latest James Bond epic No Time To Die

The new James Bond film No Time To Die is at last set to hit the big screen and here is when you can watch it at Preston's Odeon Cinema.

By Jon Peake
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:38 pm
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die
Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film premieres on Thursday, September 30, at the following times:

You can book tickets here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

09:00, 09:40, 10:20, 11:00, 11:20, 11:40, 12:40, 13:20, 14:00, 14:40, 15:00, 15:20, 15:40, 16:00, 16:20, 16:40, 17:00, 17:40, 18:20, 18:40, 19:00, 19:20, 19:40, 20:00, 20:20, 20:40, 21:20, 22:00

Other films showing from today are:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

15:30, 16:30, 17:30, 18:30, 19:30, 20:30

The Many Saints of Newark

17:50, 19:40, 20:40

Free Guy

16:50, 19:50

Respect

18:00

Candyman

18:40, 21:00

Malignant

21:10

PAW Patrol: The Movie

15:40

Jungle Cruise

16:40

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan

17:50

Qismat 2

20:20

The Suicide Squad

17:40

Beetlejuice

20:50