Star Wars Day: These were the scenes as filming continued in Cleveleys today on May the fourth

The franchise continued its filming in Cleveleys today, and our photographer KELVIN STUTTARD was there to take a look.
Film buffs were buzzing with excitement last week as film crews set up to begin shooting Disney’s latest instalment.
The force on the Fylde coast is strong for Star Wars Day, as filming for another new series continues to take place in Cleveleys.
Production crews understood to be E&E Industries at Pinewood Studios – who have previously been tied to Star Wars – arrived for eight days of filming for an officially unnamed 12-part series.
Although the production company and nearby security guards have kept tight-lipped about which series is being filmed, branding on lorries arriving on Jubilee Gardens car park bore an uncanny resemblance to the easily-identifiable Star Wars title font.