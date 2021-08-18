'One of the very best': Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson pays tribute to Sean Lock

Jon Richardson

Jon Richardson, from Lancaster, who appeared on panel shows alongside Sean Lock, said comedy had “lost one of the very best” as he paid tribute.

He tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.

In a second tweet, he wrote: “I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”

Sean Lock

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

“Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Tributes have poured in from comedians, celebrities and close friends following the news of the 8 Out Of 10 Cats star's death.

Comedian Lee Mack, a close friend of Sean Lock’s said: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much”.

Susie Dent, who worked alongside Sean Lock on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, wrote on Twitter: “I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way.”

Jason Manford paid tribute to Sean Lock on Twitter, saying that he had texted the comedian “a few weeks” prior to his death on Wednesday.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m absolutely gutted about this. So heartbroken for his wife and children.

“One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats.

“I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did.

“If you’ve a friend who you’ve not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time.”

Comedian Alan Davies paid tribute to “hilarious” Sean Lock, who has died from cancer at the age of 58.

He wrote on Twitter: “Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off.

“We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers.

“I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky.”

Eddie Izzard paid tribute to Sean Lock in a tweet, saying: “So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed”.

Pointless host Richard Osman, who worked with Sean Lock as a producer on panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, wrote on Twitter: “Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often.

“A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

Comedian David Baddiel called Sean Lock “one of the funniest men I ever knew”, after it was announced that he had died from cancer at the age of 58.

He tweeted: “Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together.