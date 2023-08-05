Born in Liverpool the well known broadcaster and journalist lived in West Bradford from the age of four to 11 and went on to attend the then-private Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Blackburn, before studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Hertford College, Oxford.

His father was a consultant radiologist who worked in Blackburn and Burnley.

Channel Four News anchor man Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who grew up in the Ribble Valley, has been named as the fourth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-award-winning entertainment show, produced by BBC Studios, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn.

Krishnan is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News, as well as reporting for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosting live debates for Channel 4 during elections, referendums and major crises, he also won the Royal Television Society Journalism Award for best Network Presenter in 2022.

Since joining the team in 1998 he has covered major events from the Omagh bombing to the 911 attacks and from the Arab Spring to the Ukraine War. He also commentates on live events for Channel 4 such as the Paralympics Ceremonies, and presents programmes outside the news including the first live televised Autopsy. He presents the Channel 4 News podcast Ways to Change the World.

He started his TV career at the BBC presenting youth programmes before moving onto Newsround, Newsnight, BBC World and News 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krishnan said: "I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation."

The news was revealed today on Claudia Winkleman’s show on BBC Radio 2. Krishnan was smuggled into the studio so the news could be announced live on air without anyone finding out.