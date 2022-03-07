BBC Radio 4’s “The 3rd Degree” quiz show comes to Lancaster University
The general knowledge and specialist subject quiz “The 3rd Degree”, hosted by Steve Punt, is visiting Lancaster University on Wednesday March 9.
The shows consists of three academics and three undergraduates on the quiz panel. The academics include Dr Helen Bruce (Marketing), Cyrille Rollet (French) and Dr Michael Greaney (English Literature). The students include Aiman Al-Shakarchi (Marketing), Joe Liptrot (French) and Erin Craine (English Literature)
The show is recorded before a live audience and the rounds vary between Specialist Subject and General Knowledge, with team questions, quickfire bell-and-buzzer rounds and individual questions. The aim is to present an intellectually fulfilling and informative quiz.
Doors open at 5.40pm and the show will begin at 6pm until approximately 7.30pm in the George Fox Building Lecture Theatre 1. There is no need to book, simply turn up on the day. Parking is pay and display. Come along and cheer on the teams at the university!