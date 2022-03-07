BBC Radio 4’s “The 3rd Degree” quiz show comes to Lancaster University

The shows consists of three academics and three undergraduates on the quiz panel. The academics include Dr Helen Bruce (Marketing), Cyrille Rollet (French) and Dr Michael Greaney (English Literature). The students include Aiman Al-Shakarchi (Marketing), Joe Liptrot (French) and Erin Craine (English Literature)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is recorded before a live audience and the rounds vary between Specialist Subject and General Knowledge, with team questions, quickfire bell-and-buzzer rounds and individual questions. The aim is to present an intellectually fulfilling and informative quiz.