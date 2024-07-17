Excitement revving for Leighton motorcycle hill climb

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You might associate historic houses like Carnforth’s Leighton Hall with an air of quiet serenity, broken by the occasional call from a bird of prey. However, in just over a week the usually peaceful parkland will be resounding to the roar of high-horsepower machines, with the return of the popular Leighton Hall Motorcycle Hill Climb.

The adrenaline-fuelled spectacular- for competitors and spectators alike- is one of the most popular and highly competitive events in the off-road motorcycle calendar. Opening at 8.30am Sunday 28th July, the event promises a full day of full-throttle excitement, with practice runs starting at 9.30am and around 150 competitive race sprints starting from 1pm.

The track follows 220m of undulating uphill riding, including a spectator-thrilling 60-degree bend just 50 metres from the start line, a tricky challenge for racers accelerating up to 100 miles an hour. There is no engine size cc limit, no speed limit, and certainly no limit on noise!

Open to all bikes including modern, classic, vintage, retro, 3-wheelers, super bikes- even mopeds!- expect laughs among the thrills, as creative customizers take advantage of reduced fees for multiple entries to wrangle some truly weird and wonderful machines up the course. With no upper age limit, it’s the perfect inclusive and friendly opportunity for seasoned competitors and new starters to show off their skills, and enjoy the atmosphere.

As well as the racing there’s a chance to meet and chat with exhibitors including MAG (Motorbike Action Group), TRF (Trail Riders Federation), the riders branch of the Royal British Legion and Mental Health Motorbike which supports the biker community in the UK.

Ensuring the event runs safely are Marshalls North West, the North West’s premier not for profit marshalling club, comprised of dedicated volunteers who marshal and organise exciting race events, whilst also raising funds for charities including the North West Air Ambulance and North West Blood Bikes.

Priced £8 in advance and £10 on the day, tickets include admission to Leighton Hall’s gardens and tea rooms. With accompanied under-16s going free, children can let off steam in the play areas, Woodland Walk and Tree Face Trail. Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome but drones are not allowed.

Marshals North West Secretary Michael Clear says: “It’s an honour to marshal at this exhilarating and much-loved event. With the historic hall and Lakeland fells as a backdrop, there’s nothing else like this on the racing calendar”.

Leighton Hall Motorcycle Hill Climb opens at 8.30am Sunday 28th July, with racing from 1pm. For full spectator details and reduced advance spectator tickets, visit: www.leightonhall.co.uk/whats-on/events-diary, and www.marshalsnorthwest.uk for competitor entry forms and information.