Edinburgh Fringe Show to premiere in Lancashire

Award winning CRE8IV Theatre Co. are set to bring another smash hit show to the region. The Best of West End and Broadway will be performed for two nights only on 19th and 20th July at CRE8IV Little Theatre (formally Thornton Little Theatre), before to heading to the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The show features a cast of over 40 performers, ranging in age from 10 to 50 years old. There are showstopping numbers from hit West End and Broadway musicals such as: Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dear Evan Hanson, Heathers, Six, Legally Blonde, Waitress and many more.

CRE8IV Theatre Co. are fresh from the success of the award winning, sell out production of School of Rock at the Grand Theatre Blackpool in February.

CRE8IV Theatre Co. was founded by professional performers Chris and Claire Higgins. Claire said: “We are really excited to bring this incredible show to our very own theatre for local audiences before we take it to the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Our cast are all extremely talented and they can’t wait to take you on a journey from West End to Broadway!”

The Best of West End and Broadway will mark CRE8IV’s first show in their new home CRE8IV Little Theatre, formally known as Thornton Little Theatre. The couple took over the venue from Wyre Council last month and have the dream of making the theatre the heart of the community.

The theatre is now also home of Chris Higgins Music, Theatre and Dance, which provides a wide variety of performance training for people of all ages.

CRE8IV Little Theatre has a fabulous café/bar and a packed programme of quality entertainment until the end of the year. Including: musicals, plays, variety and comedy shows, community coffee mornings and even a psychic night. Each show promises to be a fantastic night out for all!

Highlights include: Frozen the Musical, Six the Musical, Les Miserables - School Edition, Sing A Long To Smash Hit Musicals, Beauty and the Beast and CRE8IV’S first ever pantomime which opens on 16th December.

CRE8IV Theatre Co present The Best of West End and Broadway

CRE8IV Little Theatre aims to make theatre and the arts accessible for all with affordable prices starting from £8, with discounts for group bookings.

