Celebrity icons return to Blackpool in time for Easter
Flamboyant superstar Dame Edna Everage, Hollywood icon ET and TV favourite Patsy are among the famous faces newly featured at the iconic seaside attraction.
They’ll be joined by lovingly crafted tributes to legends – including beloved double act the Two Ronnies, national treasures Morecambe and Wise, and magical entertainer Tommy Cooper – offering visitors a chance to celebrate their enduring legacy.
The returning celebrities will join over 80 other meticulously crafted wax figures at the Promenade attraction, making Blackpool the ultimate celebrity spotting destination.
Guests can look forward to exclusive access to these much-loved personalities, with plenty of opportunities for unforgettable selfies and up-close encounters.
Jenn McDonough, General Manager at Merlin Entertainments plc, said: "We're thrilled to welcome these incredible celebrities back to Blackpool just in time for the Easter holidays. Their return to the town has been eagerly anticipated by visitors and locals alike.
"Easter is all about fun and family, and Madame Tussauds Blackpool is the perfect place to experience both. Where else can you see such an eclectic mix of icons – from political figures to pop culture legends – all under one roof”