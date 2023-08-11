Care home residents say:  “Be who you want to be!”

On Saturday, August 19 from 2pm, all are welcome to join the residents and staff at Brinnington Hall for live entertainment, karaoke, a BBQ, games and a performance from a local drag artist.

The Home Manager at Brinnington Hall, Karen Harrison, said: ‘We’re all very excited to invite the community to our This is Me Festival! Our residents and team members really value our home being an inclusive one, supporting and encouraging diversity and equality for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our This is Me Festival will be a family fun day for all, so please come along to meet our lovely residents and join our celebration.’

This is Me Festival

Sharing her thoughts on the festival and the importance of accepting others for who they are, 81-year-old resident, Irene Gilbert, said: ‘We should let children as they grow up make their own choices; they should not be made to feel they have to be somebody they do not want to be.

We should all be given a choice and should be made to feel comfortable in our own bodies and be comfortable with the choices they want to make.’

77-year-old resident, Kenneth Calvert, agreed, adding: ‘Everybody should be able to make their own choices. I don’t like the thought of anybody feeling that they cannot be who they want to be.’

The This is Me Festival will take place at Brinnington Hall care home, Middlesex Road, Stockport, Manchester, SK5 8HT. To find out more please call call 01614 063040, email Brinningt[email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.