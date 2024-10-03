Calling all classic car owners - come join a vintage meet at the Lakeland Motor Museum!

By Peter Marshall
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 09:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Classic vehicle owners in Lancashire are urged to converge on the Lakeland Motor Museum this weekend as one of this areas most eagerly anticipated car meets gets underway. October’s Classic Drive and Ride in Day takes place on Saturday, October 5 and will be an Awesome Autumn meet! So, polish your chrome and head to the Lakeland Motor Museum at Backbarrow for a classic day of automotive fun.

The museum is revving things up this Autumn with a larger showcase in the outdoor exhibition area. There’ll be a chance to mingle with fellow enthusiasts and enjoy refreshments at the on-site Café Ambio.

And you don’t have to own a classic vehicle to get involved – the event is open to anyone who wants the chance to see some classic vehicles and enjoy a fun day out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can also explore the Lakeland Motor Museum’s remarkable collection of classic and vintage vehicles and thousands of items of automobilia. There’s also the Bluebird Exhibition – a tribute to the exploits of the speed kings Donald and Malcolm Campbell.

Visitors gather for a Classic Drive and Ride in Day at the Lakeland Motor MuseumVisitors gather for a Classic Drive and Ride in Day at the Lakeland Motor Museum
Visitors gather for a Classic Drive and Ride in Day at the Lakeland Motor Museum

Those who bring their classic cars will receive a discount voucher for museum entry, plus 10% off at its newly revamped gift shop!

Museum Curator Chris Lowe says: “We can't wait to welcome everyone and to admire the incredible vehicles on display. The highlight of the day will be awarding the coveted Awesome Autumn Trophy to the most magnificent classic on the day.”

The Classic Drive and Ride in Day starts at 10am on Saturday, October 5.

Related topics:LancashireAutumn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice