Burnley gets ready for some Va-Va-Voom with the return of its Vintage & Performance Car Show

Burnley town centre is set to get revved up this September as the Vintage and Performance Car Show makes its highly anticipated return on Saturday 13 September 2025.

Running from 11am – 4pm, the event will showcase dozens of vintage, classic and performance vehicles along St James’s Street through to Curzon Street - from iconic classics to modern showstoppers. Families can also look forward to lots of free activities from 11am – 3pm, including photo opportunities with the famous ECTO-1 Ghostbusters car and a special Jurassic meet and greet.

Organised by Burnley BID, with support from The Rotary Club of Burnley, 2025’s event is set to be the biggest and best yet ensuring the town centre is buzzing all day long.

Vehicle owners still have time to join the line-up, but are encouraged to register as soon as possible for the chance to exhibit. To register click here.

Laura Diffey, BID Programme Manager, said: “This is the fourth year we’ve hosted the Vintage and Performance Car Show and it has firmly established itself as a favourite in our town centre events calendar. It’s not just about the cars though - there are free family-friendly activities taking place and we’re expecting a brilliant atmosphere within the town.”

For more details and updates on Burnley’s Vintage and Performance Car Show, please visit www.discoverburnley.co.uk or follow @discoverburnley.